Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) is 8.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.21 and a high of $12.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $8.62, the stock is 3.27% and -4.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -3.29% off its SMA200. EC registered -26.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.0118 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.9135.

The stock witnessed a 1.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.82%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.22 and Fwd P/E is 5.64. Profit margin for the company is 10.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.56% and -31.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.77%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.89% this year

177.0 institutions hold shares in Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC), with institutional investors hold 1.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 2.06B with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 1.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GQG PARTNERS LLC with over 12.32 million shares valued at $$137.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.03 of the EC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 3.07 million shares valued at $$34.3 million to account for 0.0075 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 1.29 million shares representing 0.0031 and valued at over $$14.4 million, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 0.0025 of the shares totaling 1.04 million with a market value of $$11.61 million.