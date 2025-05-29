Exelon Corp (EXC) Volatility At 1.26%, Should You Add A Position?

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) is 14.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.01 and a high of $48.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXC stock was last observed hovering at around $43.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $43.28, the stock is -3.00% and -4.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.34 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 5.56% off its SMA200. EXC registered 16.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.1552 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.9997.

The stock witnessed a -6.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.77%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Exelon Corp (EXC) has around 20014 employees, a market worth around $43.69B and $23.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.06 and Fwd P/E is 15.33. Profit margin for the company is 11.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.28% and -10.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

with sales reaching $5.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.94% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.45% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.99% in year-over-year returns.

1631.0 institutions hold shares in Exelon Corp (EXC), with institutional investors hold 87.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 87.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 121.05 million shares valued at $$4.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.093 of the EXC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 100.54 million shares valued at $$3.48 billion to account for 10.0443 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 82.07 million shares representing 8.1984 and valued at over $$2.84 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.7955 of the shares totaling 58.01 million with a market value of $$2.01 billion.

Exelon Corp (EXC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Honorable Colette D, the company’s EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that Honorable Colette D sold 1,463 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 ’25 at a price of $40.57 per share for a total of $59354.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2271.0 shares.

Exelon Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 ’25 that Glockner David (EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk) sold a total of 6,051 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 ’25 and was made at $40.57 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56702.0 shares of the EXC stock.