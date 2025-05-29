Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) is -10.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.25 and a high of $207.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPE stock was last observed hovering at around $164.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.7%.

Currently trading at $167.69, the stock is 2.32% and 3.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 0.90% off its SMA200. EXPE registered 51.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $161.3098 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $166.1994.

The stock witnessed a 4.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.96%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $21.32B and $13.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.76 and Fwd P/E is 10.02. Profit margin for the company is 8.48%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.35% and -19.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.18%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.86% this year

1290.0 institutions hold shares in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), with institutional investors hold 101.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.60M, and float is at 120.50M with Short Float at 4.79%. Institutions hold 100.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 15.33 million shares valued at $$1.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6219 of the EXPE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.47 million shares valued at $$1.19 billion to account for 7.1735 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 5.38 million shares representing 4.0768 and valued at over $$677.73 million, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.6614 of the shares totaling 4.83 million with a market value of $$608.67 million.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Soliday Lance A, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Soliday Lance A sold 691 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 ’25 at a price of $191.17 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11187.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $196.27 for $1.96 million. The insider now directly holds 148,505 shares of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE).