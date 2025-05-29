First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Volatility At 1.61%, Should You Add A Position?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is -1.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.09 and a high of $22.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FHN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $19.89, the stock is 1.89% and 6.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 6.21% off its SMA200. FHN registered 26.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.6622 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.7272.

The stock witnessed a 10.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.06%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has around 7155 employees, a market worth around $10.09B and $4.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.88 and Fwd P/E is 10.66. Profit margin for the company is 15.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.16% and -11.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.35%).

with sales reaching $832.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.59% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.54% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

717.0 institutions hold shares in First Horizon Corporation (FHN), with institutional investors hold 88.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 507.32M, and float is at 500.23M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 87.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 61.9 million shares valued at $$976.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.3796 of the FHN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 56.32 million shares valued at $$888.2 million to account for 10.3537 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP which holds 32.39 million shares representing 5.9542 and valued at over $$510.78 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.0664 of the shares totaling 22.12 million with a market value of $$352.23 million.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider Activity

First Horizon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 ’25 that JORDAN D BRYAN (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 109,980 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 ’25 and was made at $21.13 per share for $2.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.86 million shares of the FHN stock.

