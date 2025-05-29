Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (FMST) Volatility At 8.61%, Should You Add A Position?

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: FMST) is 173.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FMST stock was last observed hovering at around $3.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $3.77, the stock is 106.92% and 221.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing 16.36% at the moment leaves the stock 114.50% off its SMA200. FMST registered 44.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 109.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.17302 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.751705.

The stock witnessed a 409.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 349.83%, and is 78.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.61% over the week and 13.46% over the month.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (FMST) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $38.98M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 585.45% and 7.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.68%).

7.0 institutions hold shares in Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (FMST), with institutional investors hold 3.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.34M, and float is at 7.59M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 2.42% of the Float.