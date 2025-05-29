GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) is 4.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.35 and a high of $52.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDS stock was last observed hovering at around $27.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.37%.

Currently trading at $24.77, the stock is -8.82% and -2.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.01 million and changing -8.73% at the moment leaves the stock 4.41% off its SMA200. GDS registered 217.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.2866 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.72475.

The stock witnessed a 5.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.21%, and is -10.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) has around 2276 employees, a market worth around $4.68B and $1.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 822.10. Profit margin for the company is -0.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 236.86% and -52.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.01%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -104.93% this year

220.0 institutions hold shares in GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS), with institutional investors hold 44.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 188.95M, and float is at 185.93M with Short Float at 5.41%. Institutions hold 44.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES TELEMEDIA PTE LTD with over 15.84 million shares valued at $$147.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.1416 of the GDS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with 9.37 million shares valued at $$87.05 million to account for 0.6755 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD which holds 8.77 million shares representing 0.6324 and valued at over $$81.5 million, while CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD holds 0.4897 of the shares totaling 6.79 million with a market value of $$63.11 million.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12 ’24, Ye Judy Qing (Director) Proposed Sale 3,257 shares at an average price of $20.84 for $67876.0. The insider now directly holds shares of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS).