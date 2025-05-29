GE Aerospace (GE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is 46.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $150.20 and a high of $242.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GE stock was last observed hovering at around $241.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89%.

Currently trading at $243.67, the stock is 9.58% and 19.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.08 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 29.32% off its SMA200. GE registered 47.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $204.7438 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $188.42055.

The stock witnessed a 21.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.86%, and is 3.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 1.18% over the month.

GE Aerospace (GE) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $259.85B and $39.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.00 and Fwd P/E is 37.57. Profit margin for the company is 17.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.23% and 0.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.55%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.86% this year

3190.0 institutions hold shares in GE Aerospace (GE), with institutional investors hold 80.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.07B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 80.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 89.33 million shares valued at $$14.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.203 of the GE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 79.74 million shares valued at $$12.68 billion to account for 7.3222 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 67.65 million shares representing 6.2125 and valued at over $$10.76 billion, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 5.8493 of the shares totaling 63.7 million with a market value of $$10.13 billion.

GE Aerospace (GE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Procacci Riccardo, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Procacci Riccardo sold 6,111 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $222.38 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16739.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29 ’25, Ali Mohamed (Senior Vice President) disposed off 1,602 shares at an average price of $200.67 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 8,805 shares of GE Aerospace (GE).