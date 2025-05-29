rts logo

Gentex Corp (GNTX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX) is -25.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.28 and a high of $35.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52%.

Currently trading at $21.48, the stock is -3.23% and -3.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -20.56% off its SMA200. GNTX registered -36.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.3708 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.0406.

The stock witnessed a -1.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.40%, and is -4.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Gentex Corp (GNTX) has around 6184 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.59 and Fwd P/E is 11.41. Profit margin for the company is 16.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.92% and -39.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.57%).

with sales reaching $593.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.13% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.18% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.54% in year-over-year returns.

688.0 institutions hold shares in Gentex Corp (GNTX), with institutional investors hold 101.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.82M, and float is at 223.68M with Short Float at 3.46%. Institutions hold 101.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 22.04 million shares valued at $$742.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6689 of the GNTX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 20.86 million shares valued at $$703.22 million to account for 9.1523 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 20.68 million shares representing 9.0723 and valued at over $$697.07 million, while EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. holds 3.3293 of the shares totaling 7.59 million with a market value of $$255.81 million.

Gentex Corp (GNTX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR sold 3,764 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $22.87 per share for a total of $86076.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5939.0 shares.

Gentex Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 ’24 that GENTEX CORP (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,152,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 ’24 and was made at $5.00 per share for $15.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.46 million shares of the GNTX stock.

