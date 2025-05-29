Geopark Limited (GPRK) Volatility At 2.61%, Should You Add A Position?

Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) is -31.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.66 and a high of $11.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPRK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $6.32, the stock is -6.15% and -9.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -2.77% at the moment leaves the stock -24.78% off its SMA200. GPRK registered -35.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.9668 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.4021.

The stock witnessed a -9.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.27%, and is -9.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Geopark Limited (GPRK) has around 476 employees, a market worth around $324.27M and $630.77M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.19 and Fwd P/E is 7.28. Profit margin for the company is 12.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.66% and -46.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.14%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.00% this year

113.0 institutions hold shares in Geopark Limited (GPRK), with institutional investors hold 51.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.32M, and float is at 37.60M with Short Float at 5.57%. Institutions hold 37.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with over 3.25 million shares valued at $$35.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.1809 of the GPRK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS with 1.85 million shares valued at $$20.24 million to account for 3.5197 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 0.89 million shares representing 1.7016 and valued at over $$9.79 million, while SAGIL CAPITAL LLP holds 1.6106 of the shares totaling 0.85 million with a market value of $$9.26 million.