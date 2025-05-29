Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY) is 56.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $1.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GROY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.89, the stock is 17.39% and 23.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 3.28% at the moment leaves the stock 36.63% off its SMA200. GROY registered -0.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5276 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3833.

The stock witnessed a 25.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.97%, and is 10.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 72.41. Profit margin for the company is -31.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.93% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.53%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year

81.0 institutions hold shares in Gold Royalty Corp (GROY), with institutional investors hold 18.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.49M, and float is at 141.65M with Short Float at 4.39%. Institutions hold 14.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 6.66 million shares valued at $$9.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.6035 of the GROY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP with 2.91 million shares valued at $$4.1 million to account for 2.0086 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ which holds 2.44 million shares representing 1.6886 and valued at over $$3.96 million, while AMITELL CAPITAL PTE LTD holds 0.9688 of the shares totaling 1.4 million with a market value of $$1.98 million.