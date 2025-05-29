Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is -19.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.27 and a high of $14.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $7.17, the stock is -6.69% and -5.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -26.82% off its SMA200. GOGL registered -48.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.6104 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.7982.

The stock witnessed a -5.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.99%, and is -7.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $863.61M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.62 and Fwd P/E is 4.49. Profit margin for the company is 13.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.35% and -51.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.74%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.08% this year

251.0 institutions hold shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), with institutional investors hold 68.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 199.40M, and float is at 99.51M with Short Float at 5.88%. Institutions hold 34.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FOLKETRYGDFONDET with over 7.49 million shares valued at $$103.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.714 of the GOGL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.52 million shares valued at $$90.0 million to account for 3.2349 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.28 million shares representing 2.6184 and valued at over $$72.85 million, while ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP holds 2.1898 of the shares totaling 4.41 million with a market value of $$60.99 million.