HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) is 16.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.00 and a high of $75.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $74.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $74.14, the stock is 1.86% and 6.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 15.71% off its SMA200. HDB registered 30.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.6646 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.0743.

The stock witnessed a 3.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.63%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.90% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has around 213527 employees, a market worth around $189.26B and $55.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.63 and Fwd P/E is 18.56. Profit margin for the company is 15.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.80% and -1.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.19%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.79% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.53% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.11% in year-over-year returns.

911.0 institutions hold shares in HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB), with institutional investors hold 14.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.55B, and float is at 2.55B with Short Float at 0.59%. Institutions hold 14.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 16.84 million shares valued at $$1.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.2207 of the HDB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 13.98 million shares valued at $$899.08 million to account for 0.1832 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 13.05 million shares representing 0.171 and valued at over $$839.33 million, while BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO holds 0.1511 of the shares totaling 11.53 million with a market value of $$741.93 million.