Here are the top Institutional holders of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) shares

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is -6.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.48 and a high of $187.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMD stock was last observed hovering at around $114.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7%.

Currently trading at $112.86, the stock is 4.69% and 11.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.43 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -10.65% off its SMA200. AMD registered -29.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.367 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.3114.

The stock witnessed a 17.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.75%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $182.99B and $27.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 82.73 and Fwd P/E is 19.57. Profit margin for the company is 8.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.57% and -39.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.61%).

with sales reaching $7.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.05% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.73% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.39% in year-over-year returns.

3184.0 institutions hold shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), with institutional investors hold 68.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.61B with Short Float at 3.01%. Institutions hold 68.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 147.32 million shares valued at $$23.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.8951 of the AMD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 130.38 million shares valued at $$21.15 billion to account for 7.8718 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 68.59 million shares representing 4.1413 and valued at over $$11.13 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 2.425 of the shares totaling 40.16 million with a market value of $$6.52 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GUIDO PHILIP, the company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that GUIDO PHILIP bought 8,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $113.56 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42322.0 shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that Papermaster Mark D (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) sold a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $116.59 per share for $2.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.71 million shares of the AMD stock.

