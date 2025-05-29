Here are the top Institutional holders of Apple Inc (AAPL) shares

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is -19.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $169.21 and a high of $260.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAPL stock was last observed hovering at around $200.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $200.42, the stock is -2.10% and -2.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.91 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -11.25% off its SMA200. AAPL registered 7.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $205.9428 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $225.8192.

The stock witnessed a -4.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.62%, and is -3.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Apple Inc (AAPL) has around 164000 employees, a market worth around $2993.44B and $400.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.28 and Fwd P/E is 25.68. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.44% and -22.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (66.93%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.35% this year

7016.0 institutions hold shares in Apple Inc (AAPL), with institutional investors hold 64.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.94B, and float is at 14.92B with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 62.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 1.32 billion shares valued at $$279.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6486 of the AAPL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 1.05 billion shares valued at $$221.2 billion to account for 6.8552 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 528.08 million shares representing 3.447 and valued at over $$111.22 billion, while BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC holds 2.611 of the shares totaling 400.0 million with a market value of $$84.25 billion.

Apple Inc (AAPL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KONDO CHRIS, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that KONDO CHRIS sold 4,486 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $208.19 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15533.0 shares.

Apple Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 23 ’25 that Parekh Kevan (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold a total of 4,570 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 23 ’25 and was made at $206.00 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4569.0 shares of the AAPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 23 ’25, KEVAN PAREKH (Officer) Proposed Sale 4,570 shares at an average price of $199.74 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Apple Inc (AAPL).