Here are the top Institutional holders of Applovin Corp (APP) shares

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) is 20.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.67 and a high of $525.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APP stock was last observed hovering at around $380.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.35%.

Currently trading at $390.26, the stock is 14.33% and 30.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.72 million and changing 2.45% at the moment leaves the stock 48.96% off its SMA200. APP registered 392.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $298.6627 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $261.98294.

The stock witnessed a 36.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.90%, and is 7.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Applovin Corp (APP) has around 1563 employees, a market worth around $132.06B and $5.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.47 and Fwd P/E is 33.38. Profit margin for the company is 37.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 543.25% and -25.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.99%).

with sales reaching $1.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.51% in year-over-year returns.

1413.0 institutions hold shares in Applovin Corp (APP), with institutional investors hold 94.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 307.67M, and float is at 211.69M with Short Float at 4.71%. Institutions hold 72.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.1 million shares valued at $$1.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.6909 of the APP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GQG PARTNERS LLC with 13.29 million shares valued at $$1.11 billion to account for 3.9588 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 13.05 million shares representing 3.8878 and valued at over $$1.09 billion, while WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.9169 of the shares totaling 9.79 million with a market value of $$813.86 million.

Applovin Corp (APP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shikin Vasily, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Shikin Vasily sold 34,766 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $353.64 per share for a total of $12.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70889.0 shares.

Applovin Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 ’25 that Shikin Vasily (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 ’25 and was made at $353.56 per share for $10.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.41 million shares of the APP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23 ’25, Shikin Vasily (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 17,734 shares at an average price of $353.41 for $6.27 million. The insider now directly holds 70,889 shares of Applovin Corp (APP).