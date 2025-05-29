Here are the top Institutional holders of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) shares

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is 8.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $6.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $4.09, the stock is 7.96% and 11.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.47 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 22.27% off its SMA200. BB registered 44.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6522 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.345.

The stock witnessed a 20.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.01%, and is 4.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) has around 1820 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $573.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.22. Profit margin for the company is -15.62%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.48% and -34.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.49%).

with sales reaching $112.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 314.28% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.09% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.09% in year-over-year returns.

324.0 institutions hold shares in BlackBerry Ltd (BB), with institutional investors hold 48.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 596.23M, and float is at 586.63M with Short Float at 5.38%. Institutions hold 47.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with over 46.72 million shares valued at $$116.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.9218 of the BB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with 33.33 million shares valued at $$82.66 million to account for 5.6509 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC which holds 28.66 million shares representing 4.8586 and valued at over $$71.62 million, while FIFTHDELTA LTD holds 4.4837 of the shares totaling 26.45 million with a market value of $$65.58 million.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Armstrong-Owen Jennifer, the company’s Sr VP & Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Armstrong-Owen Jennifer sold 29,940 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 ’25 at a price of $2.99 per share for a total of $89521.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42398.0 shares.

BlackBerry Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 ’25 that Foote Tim (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,196 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 ’25 and was made at $2.99 per share for $15536.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31120.0 shares of the BB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01 ’25, Foote Tim (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,080 shares at an average price of $3.35 for $6968.0. The insider now directly holds 12,619 shares of BlackBerry Ltd (BB).