Here are the top Institutional holders of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) shares

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) is -15.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $4.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is 14.32% and 10.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.48 million and changing 3.95% at the moment leaves the stock 0.39% off its SMA200. BFLY registered 155.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3696 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.61984.

The stock witnessed a 8.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.75%, and is 14.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.22% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $650.37M and $85.62M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.73% and -47.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.94%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.76% this year

254.0 institutions hold shares in Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY), with institutional investors hold 53.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 220.82M, and float is at 183.31M with Short Float at 7.49%. Institutions hold 45.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 10.98 million shares valued at $$9.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.1897 of the BFLY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD with 10.72 million shares valued at $$9.01 million to account for 5.063 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 8.03 million shares representing 3.7954 and valued at over $$6.75 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.4426 of the shares totaling 7.29 million with a market value of $$6.13 million.

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Getz Heather C, the company’s EVP, CFO & COO. SEC filings show that Getz Heather C sold 65,456 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 ’25 at a price of $2.20 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.92 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 25 ’25, DEVIVO JOSEPH (President & CEO) disposed off 320,215 shares at an average price of $2.44 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 7,249,789 shares of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY).