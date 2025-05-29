Here are the top Institutional holders of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) shares

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is -1.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.45 and a high of $20.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLSK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75%.

Currently trading at $9.11, the stock is -0.96% and 8.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.74 million and changing -7.61% at the moment leaves the stock -11.13% off its SMA200. CLSK registered -50.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.3745 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.257325.

The stock witnessed a 6.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.61%, and is -6.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $537.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.52. Profit margin for the company is -36.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.20% and -55.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.72%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 195.39% this year

418.0 institutions hold shares in Cleanspark Inc (CLSK), with institutional investors hold 64.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 280.90M, and float is at 272.89M with Short Float at 27.52%. Institutions hold 63.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 18.07 million shares valued at $$288.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.9011 of the CLSK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 15.74 million shares valued at $$251.02 million to account for 6.8833 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 7.12 million shares representing 3.1156 and valued at over $$113.62 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.5423 of the shares totaling 5.81 million with a market value of $$92.71 million.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beynon Roger Paul, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Beynon Roger Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $10.51 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Monnig Taylor (Officer) Proposed Sale 239 shares at an average price of $9.21 for $2200.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK).