Here are the top Institutional holders of Coca-Cola Co (KO) shares

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is 14.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.62 and a high of $74.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KO stock was last observed hovering at around $71.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $71.15, the stock is -0.18% and 0.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.68 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 4.69% off its SMA200. KO registered 14.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.1178 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.96445.

The stock witnessed a -0.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.49%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.88% over the week and 1.17% over the month.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) has around 69700 employees, a market worth around $306.25B and $46.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.49 and Fwd P/E is 22.24. Profit margin for the company is 23.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.38% and -4.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.46%).

with sales reaching $12.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.01% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.56% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.86% in year-over-year returns.

4244.0 institutions hold shares in Coca-Cola Co (KO), with institutional investors hold 72.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.30B, and float is at 4.27B with Short Float at 0.87%. Institutions hold 65.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with over 400.0 million shares valued at $$25.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2829 of the KO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 370.7 million shares valued at $$23.6 billion to account for 8.6029 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 309.9 million shares representing 7.1919 and valued at over $$19.73 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.9338 of the shares totaling 169.51 million with a market value of $$10.87 billion.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by QUAN NANCY, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that QUAN NANCY sold 28,543 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $70.81 per share for a total of $2.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Coca-Cola Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 ’25 that Perez Beatriz R (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 60,326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 ’25 and was made at $71.87 per share for $4.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the KO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, NANCY QUAN (Officer) Proposed Sale 28,543 shares at an average price of $70.81 for $2.02 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Coca-Cola Co (KO).