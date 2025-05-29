Here are the top Institutional holders of Comcast Corp (CMCSA) shares

rts logo

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is -7.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.44 and a high of $45.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $34.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $34.63, the stock is -0.20% and -0.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.73 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -9.27% off its SMA200. CMCSA registered -10.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.9126 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.16745.

The stock witnessed a 2.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.34%, and is -2.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.01% over the month.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) has around 182000 employees, a market worth around $129.30B and $123.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.50 and Fwd P/E is 7.46. Profit margin for the company is 12.72%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.15% and -23.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.78%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.96% this year

3025.0 institutions hold shares in Comcast Corp (CMCSA), with institutional investors hold 89.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.73B, and float is at 3.70B with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 88.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 372.37 million shares valued at $$14.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5357 of the CMCSA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 321.14 million shares valued at $$12.58 billion to account for 8.2239 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 166.56 million shares representing 4.2653 and valued at over $$6.52 billion, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 3.2816 of the shares totaling 128.15 million with a market value of $$5.02 billion.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBERTS BRIAN L, the company’s Chairman of Board & CEO. SEC filings show that ROBERTS BRIAN L sold 235,051 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 ’24 at a price of $42.80 per share for a total of $10.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.43 million shares.

Comcast Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 26 ’24 that ROBERTS BRIAN L (Chairman of Board & CEO) sold a total of 234,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 26 ’24 and was made at $42.66 per share for $10.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.67 million shares of the CMCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26 ’24, Cavanagh Michael J (President) disposed off 107,622 shares at an average price of $42.53 for $4.58 million. The insider now directly holds 452,650 shares of Comcast Corp (CMCSA).

