Here are the top Institutional holders of Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) shares

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) is -3.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.30 and a high of $29.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $24.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $24.56, the stock is 0.65% and -5.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.41 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -4.05% off its SMA200. CTRA registered -9.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.8514 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.5974.

The stock witnessed a -4.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.60%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) has around 915 employees, a market worth around $18.75B and $6.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.34 and Fwd P/E is 7.83. Profit margin for the company is 21.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.13% and -18.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.89%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 65.47% this year

1261.0 institutions hold shares in Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA), with institutional investors hold 93.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 764.00M, and float is at 751.04M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 91.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 88.53 million shares valued at $$2.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.9314 of the CTRA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with 55.47 million shares valued at $$1.48 billion to account for 7.4762 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 53.49 million shares representing 7.209 and valued at over $$1.43 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.8987 of the shares totaling 51.19 million with a market value of $$1.37 billion.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BELL STEPHEN P, the company’s EVP – Business Development. SEC filings show that BELL STEPHEN P sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $25.26 per share for a total of $2.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, BELL STEPHEN P (EVP – Business Development) disposed off 115,385 shares at an average price of $23.00 for $2.65 million. The insider now directly holds 329,652 shares of Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA).