Here are the top Institutional holders of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) is 3.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.93 and a high of $95.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EW stock was last observed hovering at around $76.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $76.66, the stock is 1.12% and 4.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.03 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 8.29% off its SMA200. EW registered -12.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.0734 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.7882.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.53%, and is -1.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.11% over the month.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $44.97B and $5.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.22 and Fwd P/E is 27.85. Profit margin for the company is 16.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.09% and -19.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.22%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.63% this year

1768.0 institutions hold shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW), with institutional investors hold 90.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 586.20M, and float is at 574.68M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 89.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 53.58 million shares valued at $$4.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.8982 of the EW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 50.98 million shares valued at $$4.71 billion to account for 8.4663 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 26.01 million shares representing 4.3197 and valued at over $$2.4 billion, while ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. holds 3.3784 of the shares totaling 20.34 million with a market value of $$1.88 billion.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chopra Daveen, the company’s CVP, TMTT. SEC filings show that Chopra Daveen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $75.08 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33496.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, Lippis Daniel J. (CVP, JAPAC) disposed off 330 shares at an average price of $74.42 for $24560.0. The insider now directly holds 26,616 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW).