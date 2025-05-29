Here are the top Institutional holders of Etsy Inc (ETSY) shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) is -2.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.05 and a high of $66.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $50.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97%.

Currently trading at $51.45, the stock is 10.09% and 12.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.25 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 0.12% off its SMA200. ETSY registered -17.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.9246 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.387775.

The stock witnessed a 12.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.48%, and is 9.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) has around 2420 employees, a market worth around $5.37B and $2.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.55 and Fwd P/E is 18.44. Profit margin for the company is 6.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.46% and -23.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.79%).

with sales reaching $645.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.34% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.17% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.42% in year-over-year returns.

700.0 institutions hold shares in Etsy Inc (ETSY), with institutional investors hold 120.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.13M, and float is at 102.99M with Short Float at 22.37%. Institutions hold 118.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.44 million shares valued at $$792.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.546 of the ETSY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 10.14 million shares valued at $$598.0 million to account for 8.7081 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BARCLAYS PLC which holds 5.85 million shares representing 5.0219 and valued at over $$344.86 million, while VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP holds 4.9506 of the shares totaling 5.76 million with a market value of $$339.96 million.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Colburn Richard Edward III, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Colburn Richard Edward III sold 2,350 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $47.01 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2896.0 shares.

Etsy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that Blow Marla J (Director) sold a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $46.89 per share for $21100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4873.0 shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Richard Colburn (Officer) Proposed Sale 2,350 shares at an average price of $47.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Etsy Inc (ETSY).