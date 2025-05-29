Here are the top Institutional holders of Gap, Inc (GAP) shares

Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) is 19.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.99 and a high of $30.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GAP stock was last observed hovering at around $28.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $28.24, the stock is 11.00% and 27.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.59 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 25.53% off its SMA200. GAP registered 35.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 28.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.1872 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.49585.

The stock witnessed a 31.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.25%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Gap, Inc (GAP) has around 82000 employees, a market worth around $10.64B and $15.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.32. Profit margin for the company is 5.59%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.22% and -8.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.41%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.96% this year

636.0 institutions hold shares in Gap, Inc (GAP), with institutional investors hold 104.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 374.00M, and float is at 243.74M with Short Float at 9.54%. Institutions hold 63.90% of the Float.

Gap, Inc (GAP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Breitbard Mark, the company’s President & CEO, Gap Brand. SEC filings show that Breitbard Mark sold 51,385 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $1.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Gap, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 ’25 that Barbeito Horacio (President & CEO, Old Navy) sold a total of 40,764 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 ’25 and was made at $20.07 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 308.0 shares of the GAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19 ’25, O’Connell Katrina (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,503 shares at an average price of $19.47 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Gap, Inc (GAP).