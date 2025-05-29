Here are the top Institutional holders of Oklo Inc (OKLO) shares

Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) is 160.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.35 and a high of $59.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OKLO stock was last observed hovering at around $53.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.34%.

Currently trading at $55.24, the stock is 58.41% and 95.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.28 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 136.85% off its SMA200. OKLO registered 627.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 118.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.2048 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.32275.

The stock witnessed a 125.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.98%, and is 47.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) has around 113 employees, a market worth around $7.69B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 932.52% and -6.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-213.21%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.98% this year

360.0 institutions hold shares in Oklo Inc (OKLO), with institutional investors hold 33.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.71M, and float is at 101.12M with Short Float at 14.92%. Institutions hold 26.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC with over 6.92 million shares valued at $$58.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.9193 of the OKLO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with 5.72 million shares valued at $$48.42 million to account for 5.715 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 3.92 million shares representing 3.9196 and valued at over $$33.21 million, while TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 3.0563 of the shares totaling 3.06 million with a market value of $$25.89 million.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jansen John M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jansen John M bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 ’25 at a price of $24.57 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Oklo Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 ’25 that DeWitte Jacob (Co-Founder, CEO) sold a total of 139,635 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 ’25 and was made at $22.88 per share for $3.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.89 million shares of the OKLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31 ’25, DeWitte Jacob (Co-Founder, CEO) disposed off 41,000 shares at an average price of $21.80 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 10,852,926 shares of Oklo Inc (OKLO).