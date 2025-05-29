Here are the top Institutional holders of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) is -57.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is -8.01% and -24.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 60.92 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -56.03% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -68.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.90168 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.54147.

The stock witnessed a -12.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.99%, and is -8.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.07% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has around 1470 employees, a market worth around $494.04M and $5.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.28% and -78.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.55%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.84% this year

353.0 institutions hold shares in Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), with institutional investors hold 55.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 726.84M, and float is at 617.32M with Short Float at 18.37%. Institutions hold 49.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 88.34 million shares valued at $$162.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.7387 of the OPEN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 53.28 million shares valued at $$98.04 million to account for 7.6836 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC which holds 27.36 million shares representing 3.9455 and valued at over $$50.34 million, while RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC holds 3.5064 of the shares totaling 24.31 million with a market value of $$44.74 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schaub Sydney, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Schaub Sydney sold 17,162 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 ’25 at a price of $0.96 per share for a total of $16455.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.6 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 ’25 that Schaub Sydney (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 126 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 ’25 and was made at $0.95 per share for $120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.61 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16 ’25, SYDNEY SCHAUB (Officer) Proposed Sale 126 shares at an average price of $0.92 for $115.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN).