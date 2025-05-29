Here are the top Institutional holders of PepsiCo Inc (PEP) shares

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is -14.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $127.75 and a high of $180.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEP stock was last observed hovering at around $131.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $130.67, the stock is -0.58% and -6.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.06 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -16.16% off its SMA200. PEP registered -27.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $139.1784 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $155.86545.

The stock witnessed a -2.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.75%, and is -0.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 1.06% over the month.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) has around 319000 employees, a market worth around $179.16B and $91.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.21 and Fwd P/E is 15.62. Profit margin for the company is 10.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.29% and -27.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.21%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.29% this year

4269.0 institutions hold shares in PepsiCo Inc (PEP), with institutional investors hold 78.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.37B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 78.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 131.44 million shares valued at $$21.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5591 of the PEP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 109.22 million shares valued at $$18.01 billion to account for 7.9435 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 54.49 million shares representing 3.9631 and valued at over $$8.99 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.1785 of the shares totaling 29.95 million with a market value of $$4.93 billion.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gallagher Marie T., the company’s SVP and Controller. SEC filings show that Gallagher Marie T. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 ’25 at a price of $159.55 per share for a total of $3.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22312.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Williams Steven C (CEO, North America) disposed off 17,978 shares at an average price of $150.89 for $2.71 million. The insider now directly holds 122,249 shares of PepsiCo Inc (PEP).