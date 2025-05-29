Here are the top Institutional holders of Pinterest Inc (PINS) shares

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) is 8.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.68 and a high of $45.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $31.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $31.43, the stock is 4.40% and 8.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.39 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 0.09% off its SMA200. PINS registered -23.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.0588 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.4003.

The stock witnessed a 20.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.78%, and is -2.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) has around 4666 employees, a market worth around $21.27B and $3.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.41 and Fwd P/E is 14.94. Profit margin for the company is 50.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.73% and -30.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.23%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year

1156.0 institutions hold shares in Pinterest Inc (PINS), with institutional investors hold 94.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 593.69M, and float is at 585.09M with Short Float at 4.84%. Institutions hold 93.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 59.14 million shares valued at $$2.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6569 of the PINS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with 50.0 million shares valued at $$220.0 to account for 7.3188 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 48.45 million shares representing 7.0922 and valued at over $$2.14 billion, while ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. holds 4.0985 of the shares totaling 28.0 million with a market value of $$1.23 billion.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Insider Activity

Pinterest Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that Silbermann Benjamin (Director) sold a total of 6,274 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $32.17 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22 ’25, Acosta Andrea (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,759 shares at an average price of $31.86 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 171,373 shares of Pinterest Inc (PINS).