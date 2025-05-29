Here are the top Institutional holders of Reddit Inc (RDDT) shares

Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) is -35.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.13 and a high of $230.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RDDT stock was last observed hovering at around $104.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81%.

Currently trading at $105.43, the stock is -3.81% and -2.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.2 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -12.90% off its SMA200. RDDT registered 94.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.8442 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $121.04815.

The stock witnessed a -13.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.28%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Reddit Inc (RDDT) has around 2233 employees, a market worth around $19.45B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 163.10 and Fwd P/E is 46.31. Profit margin for the company is 8.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.59% and -54.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.23%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 137.31% this year

731.0 institutions hold shares in Reddit Inc (RDDT), with institutional investors hold 92.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.15M, and float is at 113.95M with Short Float at 18.64%. Institutions hold 85.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 3.02 million shares valued at $$192.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.8362 of the RDDT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 2.44 million shares valued at $$156.21 million to account for 1.4873 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. which holds 2.09 million shares representing 1.2711 and valued at over $$133.49 million, while BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP holds 1.012 of the shares totaling 1.66 million with a market value of $$106.29 million.

Reddit Inc (RDDT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Slowe Christopher Brian, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Slowe Christopher Brian sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $98.43 per share for a total of $2.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Reddit Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that Lee Benjamin Seong (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 6,854 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $98.42 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99277.0 shares of the RDDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22 ’25, Reynolds Michelle Marie (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,729 shares at an average price of $98.85 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 42,277 shares of Reddit Inc (RDDT).