Here are the top Institutional holders of Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) is -10.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.73 and a high of $13.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROIV stock was last observed hovering at around $10.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $10.62, the stock is -3.50% and 0.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.3 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -5.76% off its SMA200. ROIV registered -2.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.593 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.26855.

The stock witnessed a -5.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.19%, and is -3.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.69% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has around 908 employees, a market worth around $7.58B and $97.56M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -119.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.65% and -18.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.21%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.85% this year

409.0 institutions hold shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV), with institutional investors hold 112.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 719.63M, and float is at 438.43M with Short Float at 11.23%. Institutions hold 79.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with over 71.36 million shares valued at $$754.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6983 of the ROIV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with 69.16 million shares valued at $$730.98 million to account for 9.3985 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are QVT FINANCIAL LP which holds 66.72 million shares representing 9.0674 and valued at over $$705.23 million, while FMR LLC holds 6.3265 of the shares totaling 46.55 million with a market value of $$492.05 million.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Venker Eric, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Venker Eric sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $10.95 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.08 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07 ’25, Ramaswamy Vivek (10% Owner) disposed off 625,000 shares at an average price of $11.18 for $6.99 million. The insider now directly holds 39,174,611 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV).