Here are the top Institutional holders of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) shares

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) is 158.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGBX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69%.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is 139.74% and 172.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94.55 million and changing 124.23% at the moment leaves the stock 74.64% off its SMA200. SGBX registered -71.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 141.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.45558 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.710065.

The stock witnessed a 211.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.45%, and is 198.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.86% over the week and 20.91% over the month.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $12.56M and $5.07M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -460.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 313.33% and -72.44% from its 52-week high.

15.0 institutions hold shares in Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX), with institutional investors hold 10.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.12M, and float is at 8.11M with Short Float at 14.79%. Institutions hold 6.61% of the Float.