Here are the top Institutional holders of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) shares

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) is -51.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $1.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHOT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is -21.62% and -21.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.67 million and changing -9.26% at the moment leaves the stock -52.80% off its SMA200. SHOT registered -72.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44574 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.740945.

The stock witnessed a -30.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.15%, and is -9.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $27.07M and $1.04M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3958.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.22% and -80.24% from its 52-week high.

63.0 institutions hold shares in Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), with institutional investors hold 8.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.18M, and float is at 64.77M with Short Float at 3.90%. Institutions hold 6.94% of the Float.

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Melton Christopher, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Melton Christopher sold 3,470 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 ’24 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $2967.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62530.0 shares.

Safety Shot Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 ’24 that Safety Shot, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,398 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 ’24 and was made at $0.82 per share for $12626.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.86 million shares of the SHOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21 ’24, Safety Shot, Inc. (Principal Stockholder) Proposed Sale 1,500,000 shares at an average price of $0.62 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT).