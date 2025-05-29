Here are the top Institutional holders of SentinelOne Inc (S) shares

rts logo

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) is -11.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.33 and a high of $29.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The S stock was last observed hovering at around $20.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $19.67, the stock is 0.61% and 5.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.08 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -13.03% off its SMA200. S registered -9.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.7276 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.61655.

The stock witnessed a 6.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.69%, and is -2.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

SentinelOne Inc (S) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $6.51B and $821.46M in sales. Fwd P/E is 55.93. Profit margin for the company is -35.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.26% and -32.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.14%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 269.45% this year

591.0 institutions hold shares in SentinelOne Inc (S), with institutional investors hold 81.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 310.95M, and float is at 297.08M with Short Float at 5.14%. Institutions hold 80.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 28.46 million shares valued at $$599.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.1046 of the S Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with 24.15 million shares valued at $$508.28 million to account for 7.7239 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 19.51 million shares representing 6.2415 and valued at over $$410.72 million, while REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 4.1908 of the shares totaling 13.1 million with a market value of $$275.78 million.

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Ric, the company’s President, Prod Tech & Ops. SEC filings show that Smith Ric sold 3,187 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 ’25 at a price of $18.54 per share for a total of $59093.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.06 million shares.

SentinelOne Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 ’25 that Conder Keenan Michael (Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y) sold a total of 1,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 ’25 and was made at $18.54 per share for $24753.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the S stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06 ’25, Weingarten Tomer (President, CEO) disposed off 10,336 shares at an average price of $18.54 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,571,060 shares of SentinelOne Inc (S).

