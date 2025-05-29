Here are the top Institutional holders of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) shares

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) is -6.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $24.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SERV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $12.65, the stock is 42.70% and 75.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.53 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 22.07% off its SMA200. SERV registered 433.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 49.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.2286 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.36315.

The stock witnessed a 90.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.01%, and is 27.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.55% over the week and 8.42% over the month.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $722.61M and $1.31M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3320.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 595.05% and -48.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.52%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.62% this year

142.0 institutions hold shares in Serve Robotics Inc (SERV), with institutional investors hold 27.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.85M, and float is at 42.56M with Short Float at 19.86%. Institutions hold 22.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NVIDIA CORP with over 3.73 million shares valued at $$7.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.0284 of the SERV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with 1.82 million shares valued at $$3.55 million to account for 5.3808 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. which holds 0.92 million shares representing 2.7366 and valued at over $$1.8 million, while POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. holds 1.6031 of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $$1.06 million.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Read Brian, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Read Brian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $12.15 per share for a total of $36450.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22 ’25, Read Brian (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $11.52 for $11520.0. The insider now directly holds 224,000 shares of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV).