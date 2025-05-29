Here are the top Institutional holders of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) shares

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is -9.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.56 and a high of $49.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69%.

Currently trading at $39.34, the stock is -1.36% and 0.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.11 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -8.50% off its SMA200. TFC registered 2.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.023 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.99245.

The stock witnessed a 2.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.23%, and is -3.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has around 36769 employees, a market worth around $51.52B and $24.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.59 and Fwd P/E is 8.81. Profit margin for the company is 18.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.22% and -19.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.63%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.84% this year

1957.0 institutions hold shares in Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), with institutional investors hold 79.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 79.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 117.75 million shares valued at $$4.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7997 of the TFC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 99.01 million shares valued at $$3.85 billion to account for 7.3991 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 59.14 million shares representing 4.4199 and valued at over $$2.3 billion, while DODGE & COX holds 3.861 of the shares totaling 51.67 million with a market value of $$2.01 billion.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boyer K. David Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Boyer K. David Jr. sold 4,966 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 ’24 at a price of $46.20 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11246.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25 ’24, ROGERS WILLIAM H JR (Chairman & CEO) acquired 34,180 shares at an average price of $48.56 for $1.66 million. The insider now directly holds 691,451 shares of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC).