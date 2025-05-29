Here are the top Institutional holders of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) shares

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is 7.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.58 and a high of $47.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VZ stock was last observed hovering at around $43.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $43.13, the stock is -0.93% and -1.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.74 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 1.88% off its SMA200. VZ registered 9.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.6298 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.33505.

The stock witnessed a 1.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.12%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.93% over the week and 1.25% over the month.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has around 99600 employees, a market worth around $181.85B and $135.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.25 and Fwd P/E is 8.94. Profit margin for the company is 13.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.75% and -8.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.38%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.04% this year

3738.0 institutions hold shares in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), with institutional investors hold 67.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.22B, and float is at 4.21B with Short Float at 2.12%. Institutions hold 67.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 354.04 million shares valued at $$14.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.3995 of the VZ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 348.87 million shares valued at $$14.39 billion to account for 8.2769 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 185.35 million shares representing 4.3975 and valued at over $$7.64 billion, while CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC holds 2.2619 of the shares totaling 95.34 million with a market value of $$3.93 billion.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malady Kyle, the company’s EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business. SEC filings show that Malady Kyle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 ’25 at a price of $43.81 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.0 shares.

Verizon Communications Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 ’25 that Malady Kyle (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 ’25 and was made at $44.10 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10008.0 shares of the VZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, Malady Kyle (Officer) Proposed Sale 10,000 shares at an average price of $43.81 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ).