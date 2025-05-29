rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD)

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) is -52.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is -15.73% and -22.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.53 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -44.97% off its SMA200. DDD registered -54.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0262 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.85315.

The stock witnessed a -19.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.87%, and is -9.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.02% over the week and 8.61% over the month.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) has around 1833 employees, a market worth around $214.17M and $431.76M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.06%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.64% and -68.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.54%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.26% this year

289.0 institutions hold shares in 3D Systems Corp (DDD), with institutional investors hold 52.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.36M, and float is at 131.00M with Short Float at 7.96%. Institutions hold 50.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 22.22 million shares valued at $$68.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.8562 of the DDD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 11.81 million shares valued at $$36.25 million to account for 8.9578 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 7.7 million shares representing 5.8393 and valued at over $$23.63 million, while EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC holds 2.3974 of the shares totaling 3.16 million with a market value of $$9.7 million.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRAVES JEFFREY A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that GRAVES JEFFREY A bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 ’24 at a price of $3.85 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.09 million shares.

3D Systems Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 ’24 that HULL CHARLES W (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 115,971 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 ’24 and was made at $3.86 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the DDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17 ’24, HULL CHARLES W (Director) Proposed Sale 115,971 shares at an average price of $3.96 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds shares of 3D Systems Corp (DDD).

