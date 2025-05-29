Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) is 51.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $2.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKBA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.88, the stock is 10.62% and 27.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 53.33% off its SMA200. AKBA registered 164.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2542 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.878325.

The stock witnessed a 18.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.00%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $756.39M and $184.91M in sales. Fwd P/E is 160.00. Profit margin for the company is -24.51%. Distance from 52-week low is 260.00% and -3.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.93%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 68.48% this year

188.0 institutions hold shares in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA), with institutional investors hold 40.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 261.64M, and float is at 251.86M with Short Float at 7.83%. Institutions hold 38.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 11.64 million shares valued at $$11.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.5499 of the AKBA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 9.28 million shares valued at $$9.46 million to account for 4.4235 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALERCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. which holds 5.75 million shares representing 2.7409 and valued at over $$5.86 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.1632 of the shares totaling 4.54 million with a market value of $$4.63 million.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butler John P., the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Butler John P. sold 46,409 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 ’25 at a price of $1.83 per share for a total of $84928.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.56 million shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that Burke Steven Keith (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 7,144 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $1.83 per share for $13074.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the AKBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Burke Steven Keith (Officer) Proposed Sale 7,144 shares at an average price of $1.83 for $13086.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA).