Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) is -47.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.10 and a high of $43.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $16.80, the stock is -6.58% and -14.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -40.47% off its SMA200. APLS registered -57.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.6526 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.221825.

The stock witnessed a -6.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.19%, and is -9.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) has around 710 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $775.84M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.35% and -61.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.68%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.47% this year

356.0 institutions hold shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS), with institutional investors hold 121.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.66M, and float is at 103.39M with Short Float at 26.35%. Institutions hold 104.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with over 16.39 million shares valued at $$628.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.2269 of the APLS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with 11.61 million shares valued at $$445.26 million to account for 9.3681 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC which holds 11.11 million shares representing 8.9675 and valued at over $$426.22 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 7.9171 of the shares totaling 9.81 million with a market value of $$376.29 million.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 ’25 that Chopas James George (VP/Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 183 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 ’25 and was made at $24.82 per share for $4543.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47955.0 shares of the APLS stock.

