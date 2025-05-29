Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU)

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) is -1.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.71 and a high of $116.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $83.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73%.

Currently trading at $83.19, the stock is -5.51% and -6.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -6.71% off its SMA200. BIDU registered -17.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.5534 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.1746.

The stock witnessed a -7.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.70%, and is -6.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.77% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) has around 41300 employees, a market worth around $23.29B and $18.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.25 and Fwd P/E is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is 18.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.35% and -28.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

with sales reaching $33.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.39% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.83% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.02% in year-over-year returns.

709.0 institutions hold shares in Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU), with institutional investors hold 29.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.90M, and float is at 279.88M with Short Float at 3.01%. Institutions hold 28.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 2.54 million shares valued at $$219.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.6959 of the BIDU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with 11.95 million shares valued at $$1.03 billion to account for 0.4267 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DODGE & COX which holds 5.88 million shares representing 0.2101 and valued at over $$508.78 million, while BLACK CREEK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. holds 0.1064 of the shares totaling 2.98 million with a market value of $$257.69 million.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02 ’25, MELISSA DONGMIN MA (Other: Affiliate) Proposed Sale 500,000 shares at an average price of $84.31 for $42.16 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU).