Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN)

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) is 73.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.27 and a high of $8.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $7.92, the stock is 4.87% and 11.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 41.70% off its SMA200. SAN registered 55.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.0738 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.5891.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.17%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has around 206753 employees, a market worth around $119.89B and $143.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.11 and Fwd P/E is 7.64. Profit margin for the company is 9.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.48% and -1.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.44%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.25% this year

495.0 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN), with institutional investors hold 2.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.14B, and float is at 15.14B with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 2.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 141.57 million shares valued at $$655.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.9316 of the SAN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD with 44.91 million shares valued at $$217.82 million to account for 0.2955 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 26.82 million shares representing 0.1765 and valued at over $$124.19 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 0.1075 of the shares totaling 16.34 million with a market value of $$75.66 million.