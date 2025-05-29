Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH)

CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH) is -0.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.18 and a high of $110.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRH stock was last observed hovering at around $95.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.25%.

Currently trading at $91.96, the stock is -4.25% and -0.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.42 million and changing -3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -2.56% off its SMA200. CRH registered 14.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.016 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.3766.

The stock witnessed a -1.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.13%, and is -4.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

CRH Plc (CRH) has around 79800 employees, a market worth around $62.17B and $35.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.46 and Fwd P/E is 14.52. Profit margin for the company is 9.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.20% and -17.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.91%).

with sales reaching $10.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.96% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.07% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.36% in year-over-year returns.

1411.0 institutions hold shares in CRH Plc (CRH), with institutional investors hold 87.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 676.64M, and float is at 676.39M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 87.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 38.91 million shares valued at $$2.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.6757 of the CRH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 35.29 million shares valued at $$2.65 billion to account for 5.1474 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BARCLAYS PLC which holds 29.15 million shares representing 4.2517 and valued at over $$2.19 billion, while FMR LLC holds 3.9534 of the shares totaling 27.1 million with a market value of $$2.03 billion.

CRH Plc (CRH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ORiordain Padraig, the company’s Group General Counsel. SEC filings show that ORiordain Padraig bought 1,492 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $99.16 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1492.0 shares.

CRH Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that Mintern Denis James (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,097 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $102.93 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35757.0 shares of the CRH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Connolly Alan (See Remarks) disposed off 10,680 shares at an average price of $102.93 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 52,341 shares of CRH Plc (CRH).