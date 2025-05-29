Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB)

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) is 61.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.70 and a high of $29.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DB stock was last observed hovering at around $28.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5%.

Currently trading at $27.51, the stock is 0.13% and 9.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 39.07% off its SMA200. DB registered 64.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.2186 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.7814.

The stock witnessed a 6.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.77%, and is -3.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has around 89753 employees, a market worth around $53.42B and $69.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.62 and Fwd P/E is 7.69. Profit margin for the company is 6.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.80% and -5.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.25%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.83% this year

792.0 institutions hold shares in Deutsche Bank AG (DB), with institutional investors hold 55.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.94B, and float is at 1.81B with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 50.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DEUTSCHE BANK AG with over 82.5 million shares valued at $$1.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.1292 of the DB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 78.27 million shares valued at $$1.25 billion to account for 3.9175 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 73.27 million shares representing 3.6672 and valued at over $$1.17 billion, while ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP holds 2.2692 of the shares totaling 45.34 million with a market value of $$723.77 million.