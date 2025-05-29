Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG)

Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) is 28.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.43 and a high of $145.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DG stock was last observed hovering at around $100.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.21%.

Currently trading at $97.77, the stock is 3.49% and 7.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing -3.18% at the moment leaves the stock 16.02% off its SMA200. DG registered -29.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.1886 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.2671.

The stock witnessed a 5.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.78%, and is -4.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Dollar General Corp (DG) has around 194200 employees, a market worth around $21.50B and $40.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.12 and Fwd P/E is 15.73. Profit margin for the company is 2.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.18% and -33.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.91%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.29% this year

1261.0 institutions hold shares in Dollar General Corp (DG), with institutional investors hold 96.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.94M, and float is at 219.18M with Short Float at 4.15%. Institutions hold 95.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with over 25.22 million shares valued at $$3.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.4665 of the DG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 24.94 million shares valued at $$3.3 billion to account for 11.3394 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 21.72 million shares representing 9.8768 and valued at over $$2.87 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 8.1607 of the shares totaling 17.95 million with a market value of $$2.37 billion.

Dollar General Corp (DG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TAYLOR EMILY C, the company’s EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc. SEC filings show that TAYLOR EMILY C sold 809 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 ’25 at a price of $94.72 per share for a total of $76627.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48532.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31 ’24, CALBERT MICHAEL M (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $75.27 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Dollar General Corp (DG).