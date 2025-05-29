Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX)

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) is -23.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.27 and a high of $18.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENVX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $8.30, the stock is 14.41% and 17.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.34 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -10.96% off its SMA200. ENVX registered -13.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.0805 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.321325.

The stock witnessed a 20.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.81%, and is 5.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has around 570 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $22.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -870.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.50% and -55.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.74% this year

398.0 institutions hold shares in Enovix Corporation (ENVX), with institutional investors hold 58.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.72M, and float is at 162.12M with Short Float at 27.99%. Institutions hold 49.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.3 million shares valued at $$205.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.7157 of the ENVX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 10.47 million shares valued at $$161.91 million to account for 6.0748 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC which holds 5.8 million shares representing 3.3657 and valued at over $$89.7 million, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 3.0781 of the shares totaling 5.31 million with a market value of $$82.04 million.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reichow Gregory, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Reichow Gregory sold 8,129 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 ’25 at a price of $6.57 per share for a total of $53408.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Enovix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 ’25 that Talluri Rajendra K (President and CEO) sold a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 ’25 and was made at $9.35 per share for $2.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.05 million shares of the ENVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27 ’25, Talluri Rajendra K (Officer) Proposed Sale 300,000 shares at an average price of $9.63 for $2.89 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Enovix Corporation (ENVX).