Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) is -43.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.59 and a high of $141.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENPH stock was last observed hovering at around $40.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26%.

Currently trading at $38.96, the stock is -14.42% and -24.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing -3.13% at the moment leaves the stock -47.94% off its SMA200. ENPH registered -66.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.5494 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.8371.

The stock witnessed a -16.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.85%, and is -20.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.75% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has around 2781 employees, a market worth around $5.11B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.25 and Fwd P/E is 12.29. Profit margin for the company is 10.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.64% and -72.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.54%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.31% this year

960.0 institutions hold shares in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH), with institutional investors hold 96.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.19M, and float is at 126.24M with Short Float at 16.34%. Institutions hold 93.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.14 million shares valued at $$1.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.8951 of the ENPH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.39 million shares valued at $$1.53 billion to account for 11.3423 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO which holds 6.29 million shares representing 4.6334 and valued at over $$626.68 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.3468 of the shares totaling 5.9 million with a market value of $$587.91 million.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 ’25 at a price of $46.35 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.6 million shares.

Enphase Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 ’25 that Yang Mandy (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,319 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 ’25 and was made at $63.32 per share for $83519.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78524.0 shares of the ENPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07 ’25, Rodgers Thurman J (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $61.26 for $6.13 million. The insider now directly holds 1,881,760 shares of Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH).