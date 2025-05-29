Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT)

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) is 20.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.02 and a high of $57.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQT stock was last observed hovering at around $56.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06%.

Currently trading at $55.50, the stock is 1.72% and 5.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.05 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 23.40% off its SMA200. EQT registered 39.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.4546 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.9739.

The stock witnessed a 8.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.75%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

EQT Corp (EQT) has around 1461 employees, a market worth around $33.22B and $6.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 95.71 and Fwd P/E is 11.09. Profit margin for the company is 5.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.88% and -3.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.28%).

with sales reaching $1.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 108.57% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.31% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 86.44% in year-over-year returns.

1278.0 institutions hold shares in EQT Corp (EQT), with institutional investors hold 96.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 598.59M, and float is at 592.97M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 96.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 66.77 million shares valued at $$2.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.1075 of the EQT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with 53.45 million shares valued at $$1.98 billion to account for 12.0941 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 53.35 million shares representing 12.0718 and valued at over $$1.97 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 7.8982 of the shares totaling 34.91 million with a market value of $$1.29 billion.

EQT Corp (EQT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knop Jeremy, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Knop Jeremy sold 7,216 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 ’25 at a price of $51.00 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, KARAM THOMAS F (Director) disposed off 30,844 shares at an average price of $48.74 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 37,551 shares of EQT Corp (EQT).