Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is -10.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.25 and a high of $49.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FITB stock was last observed hovering at around $38.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $37.82, the stock is -0.26% and 1.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.87 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -9.55% off its SMA200. FITB registered 2.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.1398 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.8134.

The stock witnessed a 5.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.70%, and is -3.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has around 18616 employees, a market worth around $25.24B and $13.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.01 and Fwd P/E is 9.46. Profit margin for the company is 15.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.27% and -22.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.16%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.38% this year

1380.0 institutions hold shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), with institutional investors hold 86.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 667.27M, and float is at 663.75M with Short Float at 2.84%. Institutions hold 86.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 83.1 million shares valued at $$3.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.1004 of the FITB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 58.11 million shares valued at $$2.12 billion to account for 8.4615 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 43.78 million shares representing 6.375 and valued at over $$1.6 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.6888 of the shares totaling 32.2 million with a market value of $$1.19 billion.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 ’25 that Leonard James C. (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 17,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 ’25 and was made at $44.26 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the FITB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20 ’25, Lavender Kevin P (EVP) disposed off 21,700 shares at an average price of $43.55 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 130,856 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).