rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is -10.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.25 and a high of $49.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FITB stock was last observed hovering at around $38.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $37.82, the stock is -0.26% and 1.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.87 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -9.55% off its SMA200. FITB registered 2.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.1398 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.8134.

The stock witnessed a 5.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.70%, and is -3.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has around 18616 employees, a market worth around $25.24B and $13.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.01 and Fwd P/E is 9.46. Profit margin for the company is 15.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.27% and -22.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.16%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.38% this year

1380.0 institutions hold shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), with institutional investors hold 86.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 667.27M, and float is at 663.75M with Short Float at 2.84%. Institutions hold 86.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 83.1 million shares valued at $$3.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.1004 of the FITB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 58.11 million shares valued at $$2.12 billion to account for 8.4615 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 43.78 million shares representing 6.375 and valued at over $$1.6 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.6888 of the shares totaling 32.2 million with a market value of $$1.19 billion.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 ’25 that Leonard James C. (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 17,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 ’25 and was made at $44.26 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the FITB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20 ’25, Lavender Kevin P (EVP) disposed off 21,700 shares at an average price of $43.55 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 130,856 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.