Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE)

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) is 3.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.58 and a high of $44.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $42.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91%.

Currently trading at $41.19, the stock is -2.78% and -0.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -0.77% off its SMA200. FE registered 5.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.2506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.50935.

The stock witnessed a -3.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.32%, and is -3.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.10% over the month.

Firstenergy Corp (FE) has around 12294 employees, a market worth around $23.77B and $13.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.91 and Fwd P/E is 15.24. Profit margin for the company is 7.78%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.61% and -8.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.21%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.84% this year

1092.0 institutions hold shares in Firstenergy Corp (FE), with institutional investors hold 90.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 577.16M, and float is at 575.41M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 90.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 78.04 million shares valued at $$2.99 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.5722 of the FE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 64.88 million shares valued at $$2.48 billion to account for 11.2829 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 43.02 million shares representing 7.4819 and valued at over $$1.65 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.5858 of the shares totaling 37.87 million with a market value of $$1.45 billion.

Firstenergy Corp (FE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lisowski Jason, the company’s VP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Lisowski Jason sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $41.97 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07 ’25, K. Jon Taylor (SVP, CFO and Strategy) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $43.03 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 99,919 shares of Firstenergy Corp (FE).