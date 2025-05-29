rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) is -5.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.94 and a high of $19.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUPV stock was last observed hovering at around $14.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $14.04, the stock is -7.00% and -1.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 16.00% off its SMA200. SUPV registered 122.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.457 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.2548.

The stock witnessed a -8.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.92%, and is -14.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has around 3456 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $1.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.34 and Fwd P/E is 7.00. Profit margin for the company is 4.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.48% and -27.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.91%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.09% this year

83.0 institutions hold shares in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), with institutional investors hold 29.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.00M, and float is at 78.98M with Short Float at 2.46%. Institutions hold 23.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC with over 2.05 million shares valued at $$13.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.4663 of the SUPV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with 1.39 million shares valued at $$9.45 million to account for 0.3163 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA which holds 0.9 million shares representing 0.2047 and valued at over $$6.11 million, while MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. holds 0.1636 of the shares totaling 0.72 million with a market value of $$4.89 million.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.