Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) is -5.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.94 and a high of $19.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUPV stock was last observed hovering at around $14.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $14.04, the stock is -7.00% and -1.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 16.00% off its SMA200. SUPV registered 122.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.457 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.2548.

The stock witnessed a -8.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.92%, and is -14.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has around 3456 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $1.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.34 and Fwd P/E is 7.00. Profit margin for the company is 4.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.48% and -27.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.91%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.09% this year

83.0 institutions hold shares in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), with institutional investors hold 29.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.00M, and float is at 78.98M with Short Float at 2.46%. Institutions hold 23.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC with over 2.05 million shares valued at $$13.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.4663 of the SUPV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with 1.39 million shares valued at $$9.45 million to account for 0.3163 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA which holds 0.9 million shares representing 0.2047 and valued at over $$6.11 million, while MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. holds 0.1636 of the shares totaling 0.72 million with a market value of $$4.89 million.